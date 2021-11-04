Carol Vorderman stuns GMB viewers in elegant bodycon dress The Countdown star was joined by Pride of Britain winners

Is there any outfit Carol Vorderman doesn't look good in? Taking to our screens on Thursday morning, the former Countdown star stunned Good Morning Britain viewers in an elegant black bodycon dress.

Rocking her signature curve-hugging style, Carol's stylish black dress featured three quarter length sleeves, statement shoulder detailing and a flattering scoop neckline. The 60-year-old star let her signature brunette locks flow past her shoulders, sporting a glowy makeup look and smokey brown eyeshadow - looking radiant next to GMB hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd.

The doting mother-of-two took to her Instagram Story to share a video en-route to the BBC studios, writing: "On @gmb about 8.30am with Hughie and Freddie, our @prideofbritain Young Fundraisers of the Year [heart emoji] love them".

The star hosted the 22nd annual Pride of Britain Awards ceremony on Saturday evening alongside Ashley Banjo, where they celebrated the nation's unsung heroes at the Daily Mirror event, which honoured the achievements of remarkable people.

Carol Vorderman was joined by two Pride of Britain winners on GMB

Changing from her incredible blue Gallagia dress from Isabell Kristensen Couture, the 60-year-old star slipped away from the red carpet at London Grovesnor Hotel to change into a red curve-hugging dress with dramatic shoulder detailing - and nobody expected her transformation!

Taking to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of her vibrant red ensemble, Carol posted a series of snaps in her dress designed by Suzanne Neville.

The star shared several behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram

Carol's gorgeous look featured a flattering plunge neckline and dramatic structured shoulders. Complimenting her enviable curves, the star's dress hugged her gym-honed figure perfectly, cinching in at the waist before cascading down past her ankles in flattering pleats.

Fans were obsessed with the mother-of-two's showstopping look, rushing to the comments to shower the star in compliments "Red seems to be your colour. So elegant," commented one fan, whilst another sweetly penned: "Stunning dress for a stunning woman! Carol, you look divine."

