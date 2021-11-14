Carol Vorderman's curves look incredible in waist-cinching bodycon dress for special event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is there anything Carol Vorderman doesn't look good in? The former Countdown star donned her signature bodycon style dress on Saturday - leaving fans swooning over her look.

Taking to Instagram to post several photos from the Football for Change gala dinner held at Titanic Hotel in Liverpool, Carol looked incredible in an all-black outfit for the glamorous occasion. Complete with a flattering bardot neckline, sophisticated long-sleeves and a dramatic oversized belt to cinch in her waist, the 60-year-old star looked ageless in the gorgeous ensemble.

The mother-of-two left her glossy brunette locks to fall past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style.

Carol rocked a statement smokey eye with lots of bronzer and a classic nude lip to complete her look.

Carol shared several snaps from her evening at Football for Change

"Having THE BEST funniest night at @ftblforchange gala dinner… @titanichotelliverpool… loads of money being raised", penned Carol, causing several fans to rush to the comments to compliment her daring look.

"You look fantastic tonight Carol!" wrote one fan, while another sweetly shared: "You look utterly incredible Carol - WOW."

Carol, 60, seriously knows how to rock a bodycon dress

"Looking gorgeous as ever," commented a third fan. We have to agree!

Carol's effortless glam is giving us total party season vibes. Luckily, bardot bodycon dresses are available in abundance on the high street, so you can channel Carol's stylish curve-hugging confidence on your next soiree.

Black Ruched Bardot Dress, £18, PrettyLittleThing

Carol surprised her fans on Friday evening by revealing the exciting news that she has a "new man" in her life – and she couldn't be happier.

The maths whiz took to Instagram to announce the new addition, but it wasn't quite what her followers were expecting. Instead of sharing a photo of a new partner, Carol delightedly showed off a grey 4x4 that was branded with the word "MAN" on the back door.

Carol revealed her new purchase is to help her with her upcoming adventures and she plans to convert the large vehicle into her own "mobile heaven" that she dubbed "Vordersvan".

