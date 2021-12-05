Carol Vorderman highlights her incredible figure in skintight jumpsuit The Countdown star looked ageless in the elegant ensemble

Carol Vorderman looks sensational in every outfit - fact. The 60-year-old star rocked a festive red one-piece for her latest ensemble, and fans were left swooning over her curve-hugging look.

SEE: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: star's guide to looking fab in her 60s

Taking to Instagram to rock her latest fit, the former Countdown star shared a series of selfies in a skintight red jumpsuit, complete with a daring zip detailing and cosy hooded design. Pairing the item with flattering black boots, Carol looked incredible as she posed for several snaps around the house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman looks soo different in incredible leather look

"Stayed at my Scottish sis house last night @yvieburnett… all warm and toasty in my new @onepiece....doubtful I'll take it off before Christmas", Carol captioned her post.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's jaw-dropping photos, rushing to compliment her enviable figure and glamorous wardrobe.

READ: Get Carol Vorderman's glow! The 60-year-old star reveals her go-to breakfast

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off gravity-defying figure in khaki leggings

Carol caused a stir in her festive red one piece

"Looking fantastic in red Carol," wrote one fan, while several others left a flurry of flame emojis beneath her post.

The mother-of-two owes her gym-honed figure to an ultra-healthy lifestyle, to which she dedicates several hours of her week to working out.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Carol said: "Health is my big thing. I like paddleboarding, hiking and walking. During the pandemic, I was driving everywhere, sometimes six hours a day and I'd end up with a Deliveroo and a glass of wine in the hotel just to get over the day. When we got to the long lockdown, I thought I can't do that again. I was feeling bloated and ill, so I switched it.

The Countdown star shared several photos around the house

"I started weights for the first time [this year], and I kitted out my lounge in my Bristol house and that was really good. I was doing three weights sessions online [per week] for months which is when I started to drop the weight.

"When you get to 60 there's a big difference in your life. I'm embracing 60. I'm going to live until I'm 95, and I'm going to be the same health-wise as I am now when I'm 85. I'm fit and healthy. I consider myself young. I feel young – I move well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.