Carol Vorderman looks incredible in bodycon dress with faux fur detailing

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman always looks incredible, and her latest outfit was no exception to this rule.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share several photos of her look, the 60-year-old pictured herself donning a figure-hugging dress with chic button-down detailing. Complete with a faux fur trim and elegant long sleeves, the mother-of-two rocked the all-black ensemble with her signature black boots - the ultimate autumnal look.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off her faux fur trim dress

"I've got my fake fur collar on today," Carol told fans as she ruffled up the fur trim on her dress. "I fluff it up a bit, it's nice and warm and cosy - like wearing a scarf!"

The presenter teamed her curve-hugging dress with black tights, before asking fans whether she should opt for boots in an Instagram poll.

The Countdown star asked fans for advice on her outift

Carol styled her long blonde locks into a bouncy blow-dry, adding black eyeliner and lots of blush to complete her look.

If you're looking to recreate Carol's enviable outfit this autumn, you're in luck. Button-down dresses and long-sleeved bodycon is everywhere on the high street this season.

Team your figure-hugging dress with chunky black boots and layer with an oversized trench for effortless glamour.

Though we had our eyes on Carol's stylish ensemble, we couldn't help but notice the quirky statue positioned behind her as she snapped several selfies from her living room.

As Carol posed for the photos in her palatial Bristol home, she inadvertently revealed a very unique, mannequin-like sculpture in her house.

Carol revealed a quirky sculpture in the background of her photo

The life-sized statue featured pair of legs in heels holding up an ornate silver mirror, which allowed fans to admire her grand living space adorned with decadent chandeliers in the reflection.

This interesting piece is a nod to Carol's eccentric interior tastes, which she often shares glimpses of through social media and via TV interviews.

When Carol was interviewed on Good Morning Britain earlier this year, the video call gave viewers an exclusive look into her immaculate kitchen. A fusion of country and modern styles, the star’s beautifully styled room was perfectly polished ready for her morning TV appearance.

