Zendaya stuns in jaw-dropping gown at Euphoria season two premiere

Zendaya elongated her statuesque frame in a stunning vintage Valentino gown at the virtual red carpet premiere of Euphoria's second season this week.

The 25-year-old looked gorgeous in the black-and-white, vertically striped frock which was first worn on the catwalk in 1992 by supermodel Linda Evangelista. The figure-hugging, strapless dress highlighted Zendaya's toned 5'10 frame and featured scalloped edges across the bust and hem.

The actress made sure her eye-catching outfit took center stage as she kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with Bulgari diamond drop earrings and a yellow diamond ring.

Wearing her hair in a chic chignon with sweeping side bangs, Zendaya finished off her look with a bronze smokey eye and a deep nude lip.

Fans don't have long to wait to see the return of the beloved show, with season two dropping on HBO Max on 9 January.

Zendaya stunned in vintage Valentino

Zendaya plays the character of Rue, alongside Hunter Schafer as her best friend, Jules. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, and Maude Apatow will all be returning as Cassie, Maddie, Kat and Lexi respectively, and The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi will be reprising his role as the villainous Nate.

As for what fans can expect from the second season, the official synopsis reads: "Season two returns as the complex group of high school students navigate love and friendship. They'll need to lean on each other as they try to find their own way through the dark world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media."

Will Rue and Jules make up?

However, the trailer has given us more details about what to expect. In it, Rue relapses from sobriety and begins to deal drugs, carrying a suitcase with her wherever she goes.

It also looks like things are slowly mending between Rue and Jules, who fell out after Jules left her abandoned at the train station after running away.

