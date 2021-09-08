Zendaya turns up the heat in two ab-baring dresses that will leave you breathless Who needs an ordinary LBD anyway?

There are dresses and then there are ensembles that will blow your mind...and Zendaya just wore two of them in a span of 48 hours.

The Euphoria star put all humdrum LBDs to shame when she rocked two showstopping outfits over the weekend. Zendaya kicked things off in a fierce Maison Alaia cutout dress when she hit the red carpet at her Dune premiere on Monday, and no doubt shut the carpet down with the look, which had a cutout so large it looked like she was wearing a long-sleeve crop top with a high-waist skirt.

Zendaya looked incredible in a Maison Alaia cut out dress

The body-hugging dress not only showed off her toned midriff but had feathered detailing at the bottom of the skirt. Zendaya rocked her hair in a curly bob and her stylist Law Roch paired the dress with a gold necklace and thin gold hoops.

Fans nearly passed out when the self-proclaimed style architect posted the video and raced to the comments to praise it. "Nah, this is too much for me. Wow," one wrote. "Lordt, I am saved!," another added, while an additional follower chimed in: "There’s no one, I repeat, no one, touching Law."

But she wasn’t done just yet.

Zendaya's David Koma dress is the stuff fashionista dreams are made of

Not long afterward, Zendaya dazzled in a gorgeous David Koma black crop top with eye-catching silver metallic beading at the bustline and structured shoulders, paired with a matching skirt with a hemline that dipped below her belly button in a plunging V-shape.

"I can’t handle this," one fan wrote on Law’s second video. “Every look this week is GIVING,” another added. Even Gigi Hadid chimed in, writing, “Wow Z babyyyy let us breathe”. She looked sensational!

Zendaya wore this gorgeous Balmain look to the Venice Film Festival

The look came after the Euphoria star sent social media users into a frenzy when she arrived at the Venice Film Festival wearing a nude Balmain dress complete with a thigh-high slit.

Just when we think Zendaya can’t elevate her style any further, she shows us she’s just getting started - and we’re obsessed.

