Euphoria: everything you need to know about season two Are you looking forward to season two?

After a much-celebrated first season, Euphoria is back for season two and is sure to be full of more teenage angst as it follows drug addicted student Rue and her friends through the trials and tribulations of growing up in the 21st century.

MORE: Yellowjackets is the new show that everyone is talking about right now - find out why

What will Euphoria season two be about?

The official synopsis for season two reads: "Season two returns as the complex group of high school students navigate love and friendship. They'll need to lean on each other as they try to find their own way through the dark world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media." However, the trailer has given us more details about what to expect. In it, Rue relapses from sobriety and begins to deal drugs, carrying a suitcase with her wherever she goes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Euphoria season two is nearly upon us!

It also looks like things are slowly mending between Rue and Jules, who fell out after Jules left her abandoned at the train station after running away.

Meanwhile, Cassie is causing confusions among her friends after starting to dress differently, and tells them in hysterics that she has "never been happier". We can't wait to find out exactly what will be going down…

Will Rue and Jules make up?

When is Euphoria season two out?

The new series is set to air on Monday 10 January in the UK, so be ready to either cancel your plans or avoid the Twittersphere until you've caught up!

Where can I watch Euphoria season two?

The series will return to Sky Atlantic for the eight-episode series. It will also be available on the streaming service NOW.

Hunter Schafer returns as Jules

Who is in the cast of Euphoria season two?

Zendaya will be returning as Rue, alongside Hunter Schafer as her best friend, Jules. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow will all be returning as Cassie, Maddie, Kat and Lexi respectively, and The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi will be returning as the villainous Nate.

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

MORE: Everything you need to know about 2022's controversial Golden Globes

Will Nate finally get his comeuppance?

Chatting about what to expect from her character, Hunter told IndieWire: "[I hope] this growth and interrogation of Jules...and what she wants and ultimately finding newer and healthier intimacies in her relationships, which I hope will be more queer and more healthy... [I hope] that will continue."

Sydney added: "Cassie has a crazy storyline in season two that I did not expect. Every time I read a new episode that Sam [Levinson] writes, my jaw is on the ground and I can't believe this is something coming out of someone's mind."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.