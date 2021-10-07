Zendaya causes a stir in a metallic body-hugging dress unlike anything you’ve seen before We’re obsessed!

Leave it to Zendaya to keep turning the red carpet into a runway. The Euphoria star looked sensational as she struck a pose at a glam event in Los Angeles in a curve-hugging bodycon dress that was topped with a metallic gold plate that could’ve doubled as a shield.

Her stylist, Law Roach, completed the ensemble with matching gold pumps and gold drop earrings. Zendaya also wore her hair sleek and pulled back, letting her sleeveless dress be the star of her look.

Zendaya was on hand for the Women In Film Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday where she was honored with a Crystal Award for being a trailblazer.

The Malcolm & Marie star went on to share a video of herself in her Instagram Story that showed her posing on the carpet. "They call me New New," she captioned it, referring to her LOEWE dress from the brand's new Spring Summer 2022 collection.

Zendaya's LOEWE dress at the Women in Film Awards was a showstopper

And if it looks like a piece of art, it’s because it wasn’t an easy feat to create it. LOEWE revealed on Instagram that the dress’ distinctive brass plates were handcrafted in France by metal sculptors using unique soldering and hammer techniques.

Marlee Matlin, Ashley Levinson, Hannah Einbinder, Sian Heder, and Jean Smart were also honored with Crystal Awards during the event.

Zendaya was honored with producer Ashley Levinson at the event

"We are thrilled to honor a handful of the many women in our industry who have taken on the unparalleled challenges of our time and created transformative and lasting impact and opportunity for the better, together," Kirsten Schaffer, WIF Executive Director said in a statement.

"We are honoring these pairs of women with the Crystal Award to reflect the collective effort it takes to transform this industry into one that rewards equality and succeeds as it becomes more inclusive. Even in the most difficult of times, these women have taken steps forward towards a more ideal future."

