Zendaya is a total glamazon in a chain-covered crop top no one saw coming Fans are calling her a goddess.

Zendaya continued to prove she could easily have a career as a model as she struck a pose in the fiercest look - and fans are going wild over it.

The Malcolm & Marie star, who has been on a roll for years with her stellar style thanks to celebrity stylist Law Roach, looked incredible as she slayed against a dreamy skyline in a metallic chain and oversized coin-covered Vivienne Westwood crop top paired with a checked skirt and nude pumps.

WATCH: Zendaya says confidence is her best beauty secret

She also wore her hair in a lob that blew softly in the wind as she attended the promotional event in London for her upcoming film Dune.

It’s the perfect transitional high-fashion look for fall with the best girl boss twist and Zendaya nailed it.

Zendaya's chain-embossed crop top is unreal

Fans lost their minds over the outfit when Law shared a video on Instagram of the Euphoria star modeling the dreamy co-ord, captioning it, "Westwood for breakfast….say something?"

"DEAD!! Slaying every look," one follower wrote. "Goddess," several others added, while an additional follower chimed in: "In love with this look wow".

Leave it to Zendaya to keep turning the red carpet - and any other place she’s spotted - into a runway.

Zendaya wowed in a Loewe dress topped with a gorgeous metallic panel

The actress also looked sensational as she struck a pose at a glam event in Los Angeles in a curve-hugging bodycon dress that was topped with a metallic gold plate that could’ve doubled as a shield.

She completed the ensemble with matching gold pumps and gold drop earrings, and wore her hair sleek and pulled back, letting her sleeveless dress be the star of her look.

The fashionista went on to share a video of herself in her Instagram Story that showed her posing on the carpet. "They call me New New," she captioned it, referring to her LOEWE dress from the brand's new Spring Summer 2022 collection.

Zendaya was recently honored at the Women in Film Awards in Los Angeles

Zendaya was on hand for the Women In Film Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures where she was honored with a Crystal Award for being a trailblazer.

Marlee Matlin, Ashley Levinson, Hannah Einbinder, Sian Heder, and Jean Smart were also honored with Crystal Awards during the event.

