Priyanka Chopra has become renowned as one of the world's most radiant beauties, and her latest change to her appearance has only enhanced that.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun in red bikini during loved-up vacation with husband Nick Jonas

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a short clip where she revealed she had undergone a bit of a hair transformation.

"New year new hair!" she captioned the video she posted, soundtracked by Ariana Grande's my hair, featuring a fresh-faced Priyanka showing off her bouncy new hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shows off bouncy hair transformation

Instead of the black hues it was known for, her locks now sported chocolate brown tones with lighter brown highlights running throughout.

Her do also appeared a lot bouncier and even looked like it had been chopped slightly, framing her face in a style similar to curtain bangs.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely sensational in elegant patterned dress

The look elevated her already distinct beauty as she happily played with it and whipped it around in the snippet, getting used to its fuller body.

Priyanka showed off her bouncy new hair do in a fun clip

The Indian actress clearly knows how to make a strong statement with her appearance, recently leaving a big impression at the premiere event for her latest movie, The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka attended the event in a truly jaw-dropping gown, a custom Halpern design covered in sequins from top to bottom that went down to the floor, bathed in almost galaxy-like colors. She even wore matching Louboutin pumps.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra steals the show in a dramatic floral outfit at The Fashion Awards

MORE: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in gold mini dress for epic roast of husband Nick Jonas

The top half featured a large fan-like bodice detail that extended as a collar in a shade of burgundy. But the real attention-grabber was the gown's high slit, which allowed Priyanka to bare her supremely toned legs.

She completed the look with some smoky make-up and bouncy hair that almost made the look seem like an old Hollywood tribute.

The actress left jaws on the floor with her look for the Matrix premiere event

Fans in the comments were immediately in love and many of them couldn't resist dropping a few fire and heart emojis as they were rendered speechless.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.