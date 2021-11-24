Priyanka Chopra dazzles in gold mini dress for epic roast of husband Nick Jonas A comedy queen is born

Priyanka Chopra left fans stunned as she flexed her comedic chops in a new clip she shared on social media, and she looked incredible doing it too.

The actress posted a snippet of herself from the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, in which she and other members of the family roasted the three Jonas Brothers.

She donned a dazzling outfit, consisting of a gold mini dress with a high slit that showed off her toned legs and incredible figure, while letting her hair bounce in loose curls.

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share big news with fans

However, it was the actual content of the clip that really got fans talking, and left most of them in hysterics as she confidently took digs at the trio, which included her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka introduced herself before letting them have it, saying: "I am honored and so thrilled actually, and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember."

She then took a stab at their careers before addressing the biggest point of discussion around their relationship, saying: "Nick and I have a 10 year age gap."

Priyanka donned a spectacular mini dress for an epic roast of the Jonas brothers

As the audience cheered, she talked about how he never got '90s references, then saying: "Which is fine, because we teach each other."

She continued: "He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like," as the audience screamed.

"Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is now streaming on @netflix! #ROASTED @jonasbrothers @netflixisajoke," she captioned the post.

Fans absolutely loved the take down and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, including Gisele and Nick himself.

Members of the Jonas family came together for the comedy Netflix special

Lilly Singh commented: "KILLED IT SIS. TELL THEM WHO THE MOST FAMOUS JONAS IS…" Many of her Bollywood colleagues and friends agreed, and several fans also complimented her eye-catching dress.

