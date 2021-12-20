Priyanka Chopra commands attention in a daring gown for incredibly star-studded event

Ahad Sanwari
Priyanka Chopra had fans absolutely stunned as she showed off her fashion chops in an absolutely stunning gown
Priyanka Chopra certainly knows how to make an impression on her fans and followers, and did so in spades with her latest appearance.
The actress attended the premiere event of her new movie, The Matrix Resurrections, in a jaw-dropping, truly elegant gown.
The custom Halpern design was covered in sequins from top to bottom and went down to the floor, bathed in almost galaxy-like colors. She even wore matching Louboutin pumps.
The top half featured a large fan-like bodice detail that extended as a collar in a shade of burgundy. But the real attention-grabber was the gown's high slit, which allowed Priyanka to bare her supremely toned legs.
She completed the look with some smoky make-up and bouncy hair that almost made the look seem like an old Hollywood tribute. But Priyanka revealed there was more to it than meets the eye.
The actress took to the caption to share it, writing: "What a night! The Matrix premiere! Also @luxurylaw brought it! The colors of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can't wait for all of you to meet her!!
"So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana. @TheMatrixMovie #MatrixResurrections."
Priyanka stunned at the Matrix premiere event in a sparkly gown
Fans in the comments were immediately in love and many of them couldn't resist dropping a few fire and heart emojis.
A friend of hers commented: "Wow wow wow speechless," and cosmetics company Max Factor's official page, for which Priyanka is the global ambassador, wrote: "Completely and utterly captivating."
The star-studded premiere event featured the film's main cast and crew in attendance, including Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jada Pinkett Smith.
The Matrix Resurrections releases in theaters on December 22
Priyanka shared a group snapshot of theirs with the caption: "Proud [heart emoji] I can't wait for you all to see @TheMatrixMovie!! #MatrixResurrections."
