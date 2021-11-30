Priyanka Chopra steals the show in a dramatic floral outfit at The Fashion Awards We're seeing stars...and flowers

Priyanka Chopra really made heads turn with her sensational look as she headed across the pond to London to attend the 2021 Fashion Awards.

The actress attended the ceremony in a truly show-stopping Richard Quinn outfit, a fully floral combination of a pantsuit with an overcoat.

The skin-tight pantsuit, also acting as gloves and shoes, showed off her dynamite physique as she employed a chunky belt made of the same fabric to cinch in her waist.

She paired the garment with a matching coat that gave her some statement shoulders while stretching behind her in a dramatic cape-like train.

Priyanka completed the look with a Bulgari necklace and tied her hair in an up-do to also flaunt the chic make-up job.

The Bollywood star shared snapshots of herself feeling in her element in the outfit on her Instagram, simply using a flower and heart emoji to do the talking for her.

Fans raved over the look and deemed her one of the best dressed of the star-studded night, with many simply writing "Beautiful" and dropping heart and flame emojis.

Priyanka brought a fun and eye-catching floral combination to The Fashion Awards

The Quantico star attended the ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas, who looked just as sophisticated in a combination of red and black.

The musician wore a black Maison Margiela suit with a red undershirt, pocket square, and shoes to add a pop of color to match his wife's bright attire.

Priyanka recently won rave reviews for her roast of her husband on the newly released Jonas Brothers Family Roast special on Netflix.

She donned a dazzling gold mini dress as she effortlessly burned Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin, taking on not only their oft-talked about age gap but also their acting careers.

The couple turned heads at The Fashion Awards with their chic ensembles

Many of Priyanka's Bollywood colleagues took to social media to praise her turn on the special, and fans couldn't help but gush over her comedic timing and smart jokes.

