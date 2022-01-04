Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun in red bikini during loved-up vacation with husband Nick Jonas The actress was celebrating the new year

Priyanka Chopra welcomed 2022 with a special message and a whole host of photos including some intimate snapshots while on a getaway with her husband, Nick Jonas.

The Matrix Resurrections actress updated fans with a sweet selection of photos from their vacation with the caption: "Photo dump. So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore u @natasha.poonawalla."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra commands attention in daring gown for star-studded event

Priyanka, 39, looked relaxed and happy in the arms of Nick, 29, as they soaked up the sun onboard a luxury yacht.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story

In one photo, the star was reclining on the deck wearing a red string bikini and smiling broadly as shielded her eyes from the bright sun.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely sensational in elegant patterned dress

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra rings in her birthday in a glam red swimsuit

Priyanka's fans loved the insight into life with Nick and commented: "This is so sweet. May this New year ahead and beyond bring you both all the love, joy, happiness and prosperity in your life. #StayForeverBlessed," while another added: "Happy new year to my favorite couple."

Priyanka and Nick wishes their fans a happy 2022

The couple have been married since 2018, and their fans often ask them if they're planning to start a family.

Priyanka addressed having children in an interview with The Times in December 2021.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra steals the show in a dramatic floral outfit at The Fashion Awards

GALLERY: The most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings

She was asked if she wanted "a cricket team"-worthy number of children one day to which she responded. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she laughed.

Priyanka enjoyed another vacation earlier this year

Priyanka was also asked about the ten-year age gap and whether that, along with their different cultural backgrounds has ever been an issue.

The Indian actress reassured her fans when she said: "Neither was a hurdle," before adding: "Nick took to India like a fish to water."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.