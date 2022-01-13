Priyanka Chopra looks hauntingly beautiful in incredible new photos

Priyanka Chopra really knows how to make an impression, and her latest social media post saw her share pictures many fans won't be forgetting anytime soon.

The actress revealed several snapshots from her cover shoot for the February issue of Vanity Fair, and one of the shots proved particularly captivating as it saw her pose in a Dior red strapless sheer dress.

The entire outfit was sheer through which you could see her legs and toned physique, and a giant bow at the chest pulled the look together.

She was given bold make-up to work with, including a dark brown lip and bushy black hair that fell behind her in tight curls.

The entire shot proved to be quite mesmerizing, with haunting hand-themed set pieces. In others from the post, she also wore a patterned floor-length gown and a black and white formal look.

Many of her celebrity friends were enamored by the moody snaps, with one of them commenting: "I just don't understand how you are so perfect."

Priyanka stunned in a sheer red dress on the pages of Vanity Fair

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also wrote: "Beautiful! Proud of this," with many others leaving heart and flame emojis galore, as did her fans.

The Indian star shared several posts with more photos from her cover shoot, including one of the show-stopping cover itself.

Priyanka appeared in a white Fendi fringe mini-dress, flapper inspired that dramatically twisted around as she posed with her curly locks.

"Vanity Fair, February 2022. Special thank you to @radhikajones, @beccamford, @emmasummerton and Alison Ward Frank for a beautiful experience," she captioned them.

The actress donned a fringe-heavy mini-dress for the cover

Many more of her colleagues and friends quickly fell in love with the photograph, with Lilly Singh writing: "AYEEE," and Ryan Tedder commenting: "YES YES YES!!!!" along with a few clapping emojis.

