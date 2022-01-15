Amanda Holden sparks fan frenzy in thigh-high boots and sparkly bodysuit

Amanda Holden caused mass hysteria among her followers when she shared a jaw-dropping video of herself wearing very little on Saturday morning.

The BGT star looked phenomenal in a TikTok video she shared on Instagram, which saw her dramatically lip-syncing to Celine Dion's hit It's All Coming Back to Me Now. Amanda started off in her garage, wrapped in a dressing gown with a pink bobble hat on her head and wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Singing into a hoover as the doors of her garage were raised, Amanda suddenly whipped off her gown and accessories as the song hit the chorus to reveal the most incredible outfit underneath.

Strutting towards the camera, the 50-year-old highlighted her flawless figure in a pair of PVC thigh-high boots and a sparkly bodysuit while gyrating her hips to the music.

Giving the clip extra flair, Amanda had help from her makeup artist Christian Vermaak, who oversaw the wind machine to help the TV star's long blonde hair blow effortlessly in the breeze as she tossed her hair around.

Amanda looked amazing in her daring outfit

Captioning the mesmerising clip, she wrote: "My version of #garage music, just an average #Saturday. (Chrispy on garage door remote and @christianvermaak on glam and wind) Big thanks to our neighbours @dyson models own."

Fans were left utterly gobsmacked and rushed to share their joy over Amanda's impromptu performance and incredible figure.

"OMG this is EVERYTHING!" one excited follower responded. A second said: "I can't stop watching it. The boots!"

Fans couldn't get enough of Amanda's bold look

A third added: "WOW! You look amazing," and a fourth wrote: "EPIC! Those boots and that bod. Yessss woman!"

Just one day prior, Amanda gave off serious Charlie's Angel's vibes in a fitted denim jumpsuit.

Inspired by the classic 70s boiler suit, Amanda's denim number features statement blouson sleeves, a waist-cinching tie belt and flared bottoms. Accessorised to perfection, the Britain's Got Talent judge completed her ensemble with pointed navy stilettos.

