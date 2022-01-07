Amanda Holden resembles the CEO of our dreams in striking suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is one of our biggest influences when it comes to fashion, and her latest look made her look like a powerful CEO.

SEE: 7 best celebrity Christmas bikini photos: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan, Rebel Wilson & more

The Britain's Got Talent judge styled out a striking grey shirt with matching flare trousers, and she finished the look with a gorgeous black bag and some heels that were mostly covered by her trousers. As always, the star tagged her brands, with her shoes coming from ALDO Shoes, her gorgeous top and trousers are from Serena Bute and her bag can be brought from Aspinal of London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts her stuff in beautiful blue skirt

Alongside the photo of her outfit inside the Heart Radio Studios, she also shared her customary strut video – and it perfectly highlighted her outfit.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks just like Bond girl in golden figure-hugging corset dress on NYE

WOW: Amanda Holden looks unreal in slinky bikini photo from paradise

And as she left the studios she donned a gorgeous tan Reiss coat, and added another bag to her look, which was a larger version of the bag she had been showcasing.

We were mesmerised by the entirety of the ensemble, especially her Mina Mayfair bag.

The mum-of-two had the bag in the patent croc style, but it is also available in a hand-embroidered velvet style as well as a bronze, blue or rose gold metallic double croc.

She looked as sensational as ever!

It is the perfect way to make a fashion statement at an event or dinner, and the mini version is available for just £395.

The star favoured a similar look earlier this week, as she showed off her golden glow after holidaying with her family in Antigua this Christmas. Reclining on a table, Amanda donned a chic, black midi skirt and stylish grey knit cardigan - complete with a daring low cut neckline.

READ: Amanda Holden fans all notice one thing in new bikini photos

SEE: Amanda Holden shares gorgeous picture of daughter Lexi during holiday in Antigua

The I Can See Your Voice star teamed her sophisticated look with a pair of pointed-toe heels from Malone Souliers, complete with statement gold detailing to elevate her look.

Amanda sported a bronzed makeup look with dramatic eyelash extensions, while her blonde hair was teased into a voluminous waved style.

Mini Mayfair Bag, £395.00, Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

"Back in the @thisisheart office today!!" Amanda captioned her photo. Her stylish post comes after the star filmed herself from her bedroom on Monday evening, visibly excited for her first day back at work after the festive break.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in tiny string bikini as she soaks up sun in the Maldives

SEE: Amanda Holden's new bikini is being hailed as her best yet

Fans went wild for her look, with many rushing to the comments to share their love for her first official look of 2022. "The commitment to glam even for radio is actually iconic," wrote one, while a second remarked: "The shoes are foxy [flame emoji]".

"You have such incredible beauty… Happy New Year!" penned a third.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.