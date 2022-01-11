We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is certainly one of the queens of fashion, and she proved that with her latest ensemble that included a leather skirt with a daring thigh split.

The star uploaded a solo shot of the outfit and an action shot where she strutted through the Heart Radio offices in her show-stopping look. She also tagged the brands that provided her outfit, which was made up of the leather skirt from French Connection, a beautiful button-up top from Reiss and some gorgeous tan heels that completed the outfit perfectly.

WATCH: Amanda Holden rocks sultry sequin skirt

In the small clip that she uploaded, Amanda beautifully showed off the side pockets in the item as she placed one hand through them as she sashayed with style.

And if you're wishing that you could replicate Amanda's jaw-dropping skirt, then you're in luck as not only is it still in stock, but it's currently on sale, and can be purchased for £117.

This look is just the latest in her recent business chic, and she really nailed a look last week as she resembled a powerful CEO.

The Britain's Got Talent judge styled out a striking grey shirt with matching flare trousers, and she finished the look with a gorgeous black bag and some heels that were mostly covered by her trousers.

She posed up a storm in the outfit

She tagged her brands, with her shoes coming from ALDO Shoes, her gorgeous top and trousers are from Serena Bute and her bag can be brought from Aspinal of London.

Alongside the photo of her outfit inside the Heart Radio Studios, she also shared her customary strut video – and it perfectly highlighted her outfit.

And as she left the studios she donned a gorgeous tan Reiss coat, and added another bag to her look, which was a larger version of the bag she had been showcasing.

Calidinas Leather Skirt, £117.00, French Connection

She favoured another similar look last week as well, as she showed off her golden glow after holidaying with her family in Antigua this Christmas.

Reclining on a table, Amanda donned a chic black midi skirt and stylish grey knit cardigan - complete with a daring low cut neckline.

The I Can See Your Voice star teamed her sophisticated look with a pair of pointed-toe heels from Malone Souliers, complete with statement gold detailing to elevate her look.

Amanda sported a bronzed makeup look with dramatic eyelash extensions, while her blonde hair was teased into a voluminous waved style.

