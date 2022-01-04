Amanda Holden's cut-out Zara jumper has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love Amanda Holden's glamorous outfits for Heart Breakfast - and the 50-year-old star's latest monochrome ensemble has seriously got fans talking.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to post her latest look, the elegant mother-of-two showed off her golden glow after holidaying with her family in Antigua this Christmas. Reclining on a table, Amanda donned a chic, black midi skirt and stylish grey knit cardigan - complete with a daring low cut neckline.

The BGT star teamed her sophisticated look with a pair of pointed-toe heels from Malone Souliers, complete with statement gold detailing to elevate her look.

Amanda sported a bronzed makeup look with dramatic eyelash extensions, while her blonde hair was teased into a voluminous waved style. So glamorous!

Amanda set pulses racing with her stylish monochrome ensemble

"Back in the @thisisheart office today!!" Amanda captioned her photo. Her stylish post comes after the star filmed herself from her bedroom on Monday evening, visibly excited for her first day back at work after the festive break.

Fans went wild for her look, with many rushing to the comments to share their love for her first official look of 2022. "The commitment to glam even for radio is actually iconic," wrote one fan, while a second remarked: "The shoes are foxy [flame emoji]".

"You have such incredible beauty… Happy New Year!" penned a third fan.

Amanda's sellout cardigan is a high street hit from Zara, but has sadly been out of stock since before Christmas. If you're looking to recreate Amanda's cosy look, we're loving this uncanny dupe from Missguided.

Ribbed Knit Cut Out Top, £22, Missguided

The radio presenter's neutral knitwear is quite the contrast to the jaw-dropping dress she wore on New Year's Eve.

In an Instagram Story shared to celebrity stylist Gayle Rinkoff's account, Amanda looked sensational in a strapless satin gown as she posed alongside two friends. Featuring a figure-flattering corset detailing on the waist and elegant mid-length that perfectly complemented the star's gym-honed silhouette, Amanda's jaw-dropping dress looked fit for a Bond girl as she partied in Antigua with friends and family.

