Amanda Holden reacts to Simon Cowell's surprise engagement - and hints at wedding date The BGT judge expressed her shock at the news

Amanda Holden has addressed her Britain's Got Talent colleague Simon Cowell's recent engagement – which not only shocked his fiancée Lauren Silverman but also their close inner circle of friends.

Speaking on her Heart FM radio show on Wednesday, hours after the news broke, Amanda revealed that the music mogul popped the question in front of his and Lauren's seven-year-old son Eric.

"Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they've been through so much together," she said. "I think she's the one, but I don't know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it.

"Then last night, we all got the text saying 'It's happening'. We couldn't believe it and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

Although details of the impending wedding are yet to be announced, Amanda said she was hopeful that the big day will take place this year. "I would love to think so," she explained. "I'm messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados, I want to get in there before prices go up.'

Amanda was told the news of Simon Cowell's engagement via text

"I've got to book time off work - I've got to get a hat! I'm thinking, who's going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited? Now come on!"

Simon, 62, and Lauren, 44, got engaged after 13 years together. According to The Sun, the TV star got down on one knee during their recent holiday in Barbados.

It's no surprise that Simon chose Barbados as the place to pop the question, as he and Lauren first met at Barbados' Sandy Lane resort back in 2004.

