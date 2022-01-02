﻿
Amanda Holden looks just like Bond girl in golden figure-hugging corset dress on NYE

The BGT star saw the New Year in with friends

If anyone knows how to dress for an occasion, it's Amanda Holden. Sure enough, the Britain's Got Talent judge rocked a seriously showstopping outfit to celebrate New Year's Eve on Friday.

In an Instagram Story shared to celebrity stylist Gayle Rinkoff's account, Amanda looks sensational in a strapless satin gown as she poses alongside two friends. Featuring a figure-flattering corset detailing on the waist and elegant mid-length that perfectly complemented the star's gym-honed silhouette, Amanda's jaw-dropping dress looked fit for a Bond girl.

The 50-year-old star, who has been soaking up the sun in Antigua this Christmas, looked radiant as she let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders in a sleek straight style.

The mother-of-two's golden tan was accentuated by her figure-hugging cream dress, likely teamed with a pair of her signature pointed-toe heels.

amanda-holden-nye-dress

Amanda looked sensational in a corset-style dress

NYE celebrations may be over, but that doesn't mean we haven't got our eye on Amanda's corset dress for all our 2022 events to come.

Luckily, corsets are a timeless fashion staple and the high street is full of dupes for the Heart Breakfast presenter's elegant frock.

Amanda has been thrilling fans with photos from her luxurious holiday with husband Chris Hughes and their two children, Lexi and Hollie.

Earlier this week, Amanda looked incredible in a paisley print bikini as she marked the end of her blissful family getaway. The TV star looked amazing in the slinky two-piece from her favourite swimwear designer Melissa Odabash, showcasing her effortless beach style in the snap. Amanda's bikini boasted a blue and white print, gold buckles adorning the straps and tie detailing on the briefs.

amanda-holden-girls

Amanda enjoyed a Christmas getaway to Antigua with her husband and two daughters

She captioned the post: "Happy New Year. Looking forward to coming home! Back on @thisisheart next week. Bring on 2022."

Amanda's fans were loving her photo, with one writing: "As always...simply WOW!!!". Another shared: "Looking younger each year" while a third commented: "Beautiful as always x."

