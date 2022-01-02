Amanda Holden looks just like Bond girl in golden figure-hugging corset dress on NYE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to dress for an occasion, it's Amanda Holden. Sure enough, the Britain's Got Talent judge rocked a seriously showstopping outfit to celebrate New Year's Eve on Friday.

SEE: Amanda Holden looks unreal in slinky bikini photo from paradise

In an Instagram Story shared to celebrity stylist Gayle Rinkoff's account, Amanda looks sensational in a strapless satin gown as she poses alongside two friends. Featuring a figure-flattering corset detailing on the waist and elegant mid-length that perfectly complemented the star's gym-honed silhouette, Amanda's jaw-dropping dress looked fit for a Bond girl.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden rocks sultry sequin skirt for the festive season

The 50-year-old star, who has been soaking up the sun in Antigua this Christmas, looked radiant as she let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders in a sleek straight style.

The mother-of-two's golden tan was accentuated by her figure-hugging cream dress, likely teamed with a pair of her signature pointed-toe heels.

RELATED: Amanda Holden fans all notice one thing in new bikini photos

READ: Amanda Holden's pescatarian diet: the TV star's daily meals revealed

Amanda looked sensational in a corset-style dress

NYE celebrations may be over, but that doesn't mean we haven't got our eye on Amanda's corset dress for all our 2022 events to come.

Luckily, corsets are a timeless fashion staple and the high street is full of dupes for the Heart Breakfast presenter's elegant frock.

Champagne Satin Corset Dress, £37, Missguided

Amanda has been thrilling fans with photos from her luxurious holiday with husband Chris Hughes and their two children, Lexi and Hollie.

Earlier this week, Amanda looked incredible in a paisley print bikini as she marked the end of her blissful family getaway. The TV star looked amazing in the slinky two-piece from her favourite swimwear designer Melissa Odabash, showcasing her effortless beach style in the snap. Amanda's bikini boasted a blue and white print, gold buckles adorning the straps and tie detailing on the briefs.

Amanda enjoyed a Christmas getaway to Antigua with her husband and two daughters

She captioned the post: "Happy New Year. Looking forward to coming home! Back on @thisisheart next week. Bring on 2022."

Amanda's fans were loving her photo, with one writing: "As always...simply WOW!!!". Another shared: "Looking younger each year" while a third commented: "Beautiful as always x."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.