Avril Lavigne displays insane performance chops in fiery new look Ready to rock

Avril Lavigne's punk princess fashion statements have frequently left her fans mesmerized, and her latest look might just be top tier.

MORE: Avril Lavigne serves punk princess in stunning new photos

The singer took to the stage for iHeart Radio in Los Angeles to perform songs off her upcoming album in a red-hot new look.

She wore a red cropped shirt with a see-through mesh crop-top underneath it, pairing it with a plaid skirt with red belts hanging off it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Avril Lavigne discusses getting Mod Sun's name tattooed

Avril even sported a new hair do for the show, sporting fiery orange highlights in her blonde locks as they swayed with her singing.

She completed the ensemble with her signature black combat boots, black eyeliner, and a guitar for the entire set that received rave reviews.

MORE: Avril Lavigne stuns in show-stopping looks as she teases major music news

The punk superstar shared pictures of her set on Instagram, captioning it: "Last night's performance at ALTer EGO in LA."

Avril donned a fiery look for her iHeart Radio performance

Many of her fans and friends were enthralled, with Willow Smith commenting: "Goddess," Debbie Gibson writing: "Get it girl," and the official iHeart Radio Instagram page saying: "Omg @avrillavigne, you were everything, everything that I wanted. LOVE YOU!!!"

Fans were equally as excited, with many simply dropping heart and flame emojis. One wrote: "The Queen is back," with another adding: "YESSSSSS OMGGGG LOVE YOU AVRIL," and a third also saying: "Oh my god you look amazing Avril!"

MORE: Avril Lavigne makes fashion statement in all-black corset look for star-studded event

MORE: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun celebrate special occasion in romantic new video

The Girlfriend hitmaker recently revealed the cover art for her album Love Sux in the most spectacular fashion as she donned a combo of leather and latex.

In the image, she was sitting on the floor and holding onto a bunch of black balloons, wearing a strappy black cropped top, leather skirt.

The singer's new album Love Sux will be out on 25 February

Her boots were out of this world, as the studded, platform footwear appeared to be laced all the way up to the top of her thighs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.