Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun celebrate special occasion in romantic new video

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have established themselves as one of music's newest power couples, and celebrated a very special milestone to that effect.

Mod shared a clip on his Instagram Stories where he revealed that he and his girlfriend were spending time together to mark their one year anniversary.

He and Avril adoringly cuddled up against each other in the dark clip as he kissed her head and she then nuzzled up to him.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun celebrate special occasion

They looked absolutely ecstatic in each other's company as he held on to her and she sipped on a glass of champagne with music in the background.

"1 year with this angel. I love you @avrillavigne movie," he captioned the heartwarming clip as they shared their romantic moment with their fans.

Rumors about the duo first started to swirl around February of this year. They first came together in an official capacity when she featured on the song Flames from Mod's last album.

Avril and Mod marked their one year anniversary together

While they started off being a lot more private about their relationship, they've since gone public and made several major red carpet appearances together, including at the latest MTV Video Music Awards.

Avril and Mod have recently been riding on the high of the former's newest single which they co-wrote, Bite Me, already becoming a major fan hit.

The two recently celebrated another relationship moment with a cute picnic that Avril shared on her own social feed. They cozied up to each other as Avril took a swig from her cup. She even added his song Annoying to the clip.

She wrote "anniversary love" on other pictures and videos she shared from the day, although it was unclear what exactly they were celebrating.

The couple celebrated another special occasion with a picnic in August

Mod even shared the pictures on his own story, writing underneath one, "true love exists," and has since then paid several other social media tributes to the Canadian pop-punk icon.

