Avril Lavigne makes fashion statement in all-black corset look for star-studded event Bringing punk to Variety

Avril Lavigne brought her punk-chic style to the red carpet recently for a major event as fans fell in love with her latest look.

The singer attended the Variety Hitmakers 2021 ceremony where she took to the stage to present Olivia Rodrigo with an award.

She shared pictures from the event on her social media, where she wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a revealing corset.

Avril paired the item with a cropped biker jacket, a pair of wide-legged pants and boots, keeping the entire monochromatic ensemble perfectly her style.

It was her hair that really stood out among the sea of black though, as she sported a bright blonde hue with pops of pink at the ends.

She posted a set of behind-the-scenes snapshots on her Instagram, in which she posed with Olivia as the two gushed over each other.

Avril rocked an all-black ensemble which allowed her hair to pop

Avril also included shots of herself with Lana Del Rey, in a revealing green printed dress of her own, and Lil Nas X in an all-white outfit.

"Surrounded by badass [expletive] today. Congrats to all the Hitmakers! @variety," she captioned the series of pictures, and fans went wild.

Olivia sent over a flurry of heart emojis for the pop-punk superstar, while many fans gushed over seeing Avril with Lana, as one wrote: "Omg I have always wanted to see you with Lana."

Another commented: "Love THESE INTERACTIONS," and a third added: "The fact that all of you are legit HITMAKERS!" One even said: "Olivia Rodrigo and Avril [look] the same age."

The Canadian singer shared photographs of herself from the star-studded occasion

The Complicated hitmaker has been leaving fans impressed with more of her evolved style as she gets back into making more public appearances recently.

Avril also stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she sported a cropped sweater and cargo pants featuring a graphic comic print, finishing it off with black combat boots.

