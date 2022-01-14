Avril Lavigne wows with latex and leather outfit - and you should see her boots She's pulled out all the stops

Avril Lavigne had huge news for fans on Thursday as she announced the release date for her Love Sux album with the most sensational cover art.

The singer looked show-stopping in a latex and leather outfit which is bold, to say the least.

Avril, 37, posted the image of herself on Instagram and simply wrote: "Love Sux. Feb 25th."

In the image, she was sitting on the floor and holding onto a bunch of black balloons.

She wore a strappy black cropped top, leather skirt and her boots were out of this world.

Avril's studded, platform footwear appeared to be laced all the way up to the top of her thighs.

Her fans were stunned by the black and red photo and commented: "You are amazing," and, "YESSSSS," while others marveled at the photography and also voiced their excitement at the release date.

Avril has been promoting herself recently and had a photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar which also got her fans talking.

Avril's new album Love Sux will be out on 25 February

The cover shot was astounding as she posed in an oversized leather jacket with statement shoulders and an all-black outfit underneath and her hair in two tiny buns.

Inside the publication, she rocked a series of striking looks including one in which she wore a leather skin-colored corset mini-dress.

She teamed it with skin-tight black pants, featuring cut-outs running down the sides and a low-cut neckline which she hid with her blonde and red hair.

Avril's shoot for Harper's Bazaar was a winner

Her upcoming album won't just feature Avril but has guest appearances by Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Hoppus, and blackbear too.

Describing what fans can expect from the album, she said: "We used live guitars and live drums and didn't hold back, and just got to do exactly what I wanted and what I feel like I've probably wanted to do for a long time."

She also described the music as "fast. It's fun. It's just pure rock'n'roll from front to back."

