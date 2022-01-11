Avril Lavigne stuns in show-stopping looks as she teases major music news A new single, yes please!

Avril Lavigne is gearing up to reclaim her crown in the music industry as her latest photos show, she's about ready to give fans all they've been asking for.

The singer revealed with her new social media post that she was on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam and donned some show-stopping looks for the publication.

For the cover shot, she wore an oversized leather jacket with statement shoulders and an all-black outfit underneath and her hair in two tiny buns.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Avril Lavigne discusses getting Mod Sun's name tattooed

She also went the opposite route with an all-white look as well, this time comprising of a dramatic dress which featured intricate detailing behind which she bared her legs and wore combat boots.

The most eye-catching of the lot was a leather skin-colored corset mini-dress she wore with skin-tight black pants, featuring cut-outs running all down the sides and a low-cut neckline which she hid with her blonde and pink hair.

She used the opportunity to tease fans with the prospect of new music as she captioned the post: "WHO WANTS A NEW SONG THIS WEEK??!!"

Fans immediately went wild in the comments, raving over not only her incredible looks but also the potential of getting a new Avril Lavigne release this week.

Avril appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam

One commented: "YAAAASSS GIVE US A NEW SONG THIS FRIDAY," with another saying: "GOD IS A WOMAN."

Her boyfriend Mod Sun dropped a comment as well, writing: "Love of my life looking too gorgeous," and many others similarly expressed excitement.

The pop-punk superstar recently delighted fans with her performance for Dick Clark's Rockin New Year's Eve 2022 special as she donned another memorable look.

Avril wore a black prom mini-dress, featuring a leather corseted top and a puffy ruffled skirt that she paired with a Happy New Year crown and black combat boots for her routine.

The Girlfriend singer performed for Dick Clark's Rockin New Year's Eve 2022

She shared pictures from the night on her social feed, writing in the caption: "Thank you 2021! Thank you @RockinEve! Happy New Year everyone!"

