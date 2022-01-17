Shania Twain smoulders in sparkly gown with leopard print embellishment The country singer has an incredible sense of style

Shania Twain has shared a montage of her best looks from her Las Vegas residency so far.

MORE: Shania Twain's deliberating health condition revealed

While taking a short break ahead of round two of her Let's Go residency next month, the award-winning singer posted a video of herself on stage last year, dressed in a number of head-turning outfits.

These included a dramatic black sparkly gown, featuring a bare off-the-shoulder neckline and a leopard print slip dress underneath – paying tribute to the star's iconic pattern.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain shares a glimpse inside her incredible bedroom

Let's Go kicks off again in February until September, and for now Shania is enjoying taking several weeks off work for some much-deserved downtime.

MORE: Shania Twain's secret to her incredible figure revealed

MORE: Shania Twain left emotional after returning to Las Vegas for postponed residency

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Shania Twain looked fantastic in a sparkly gown teamed with her iconic leopard print

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

MORE: Shania Twain looks fabulous in statement top hat and sheer gown

MORE: Shania Twain shares 'rule breaking' post as she reminds us of her famous leopard print outfit

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

The award-winning star is returning to Las Vegas in February

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

MORE: Shania Twain stuns in glittery figure-hugging catsuit in mesmerizing new video

MORE: Shania Twain nails feathered showgirl-look in latest photo

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.