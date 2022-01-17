Shania Twain smoulders in sparkly gown with leopard print embellishment

Hanna Fillingham
Shania Twain took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping new video, where the country star looked incredible dressed in a sparkly gown with a leopard print embellishment
Shania Twain has shared a montage of her best looks from her Las Vegas residency so far.
MORE: Shania Twain's deliberating health condition revealed
While taking a short break ahead of round two of her Let's Go residency next month, the award-winning singer posted a video of herself on stage last year, dressed in a number of head-turning outfits.
These included a dramatic black sparkly gown, featuring a bare off-the-shoulder neckline and a leopard print slip dress underneath – paying tribute to the star's iconic pattern.
VIDEO: Shania Twain shares a glimpse inside her incredible bedroom
Let's Go kicks off again in February until September, and for now Shania is enjoying taking several weeks off work for some much-deserved downtime.
MORE: Shania Twain's secret to her incredible figure revealed
MORE: Shania Twain left emotional after returning to Las Vegas for postponed residency
Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.
Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Shania Twain looked fantastic in a sparkly gown teamed with her iconic leopard print
The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.
MORE: Shania Twain looks fabulous in statement top hat and sheer gown
MORE: Shania Twain shares 'rule breaking' post as she reminds us of her famous leopard print outfit
While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.
The award-winning star is returning to Las Vegas in February
"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.
MORE: Shania Twain stuns in glittery figure-hugging catsuit in mesmerizing new video
MORE: Shania Twain nails feathered showgirl-look in latest photo
"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."
The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.