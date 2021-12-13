Shania Twain nails pink feathered-showgirl look for grand residency finale That does impress us much

Shania Twain ended the first leg of her Las Vegas residency with a certifiable bang this weekend, and she looked as good as ever doing it.

The country star shared a picture of herself in the midst of a performance before her final show, wearing a truly extravagant pink look.

The outfit served a full showgirl fantasy, featuring a pink bodysuit dripping in sequins and jewels and trimmed with bright pink feathers on the sleeves and bottom.

Her matching heels also sported feathered tops that elongated her flawless legs and allowed her figure, honed by years of performing, to shine.

Shania looked as happy as could be while in her element, captioning the shot: "Now that was an AWESOME way to spend a Saturday night, I love it.

"Final Let's Go! show of 2021 tonight! Let's partyyyy #LetsGoVegas," she concluded, marking the end of the first leg of her residency.

Fans in the comments could not stop gushing over the singer and her incredible performances, with one writing: "#ForeverAndForAlways my Queen!"

Shania delivered a show-stopping pink look in the wake of her final 2021 performance

Another said: "Thank you for bringing joy!! You are awesome," with a third adding: "Almost not fair how talented and gorgeous you are."

Several couldn't help but express a bit of sadness at the wrap of her shows for 2021, but Shania revealed that there was a lot more on the horizon.

With a follow-up post on her Instagram, she shared that while her shows for the year may have ended, she would be resuming her residency for several more performances in 2022.

She posted a compilation of several moments from her roof-raising shows, announcing that Let's Go would return from June 3 to 18, and for the final leg from August 26 to September 10.

She revealed that more shows were due to come starting June 2022

"Vegas! My final Let's Go! Residency shows at ⁠@ZapposTheater at @PHVegas have just been announced! Playing through September 10th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 10am PT. Let's go out in style," she captioned it.

