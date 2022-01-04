Shania Twain looks fabulous in statement sheer gown and top hat as she takes to the stage The country star has a legion of fans around the world

Shania Twain has a fabulous sense of style and she pulled out all the stops during her Las Vegas residency in December.

The award-winning star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a montage from her last show of the year, wearing a number of fashion-forward outfits including a sheer statement gown with a thigh-high split.

Other looks included a sparkly black dress and a glittery silver gown. Alongside the footage, Shania wrote: "Let's Go 2022! The final shows of my Vegas residency at @zappostheater are on sale now - Let's go out in style (link in bio) #letsgovegas."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is awesome!" while another wrote: "You look amazing!" A third added: "Shania you look incredible!"

Shania is currently enjoying some much-deserved downtime after recently concluding her Let's Go residency last year. She will be returning to the stage in February through to September.

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

The country star looked fabulous in a sheer gown and top hat

The chart-topper has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. Stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

Shania's Las Vegas residency kicks off again in February

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

