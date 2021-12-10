Shania Twain stuns in glittery figure-hugging catsuit in mesmerizing new video The country superstar is currently in Las Vegas

Shania Twain is clearly having a blast performing during her Las Vegas residency – and her stage outfits have been dearly missed.

The country superstar geared up for another show-stopping performance on Friday, sharing a mesmerizing video on her Instagram Stories. The 56-year-old looked gorgeous wearing a sequinned, skintight catsuit that featured a low-cut neckline and hugged her famous curves.

WATCH: Shania Twain highlights famous curves in figure-hugging catsuit

In the clip, Shania begins with her back to the camera as she sways from side to side while flipping her curly hair before turning to the front and running her hands over her body.

A countdown then appears as she shows off her incredible figure with more hair tossing before the screen turns black with the words, "Let's Go!" flashing up.

Shania has been sharing regular photos and footage on social media for those who were unable to attend the performances and has been inundated with compliments concerning her show looks.

Shania looked gorgeous in her sparkling outfit

Earlier this week, she revealed another stunning outfit consisting of a sheer gown with a low-cut bodice. The shimmery design featured a long train and cinched in at the waist to enhance the star's incredible figure. A pair of matching gloves and a glittery top hat completed the look.

In the caption of the post, Shania reflected on her time on stage so far and revealed she was already halfway through the residency. "I am having such a blast being back with you guys. Three shows down, three to go!" she wrote in the caption.

Shania's fans have been loving her stage outfits

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look radiant, Shania!" while another wrote: "Amazing show and you look great." A third added: "So happy to see you so happy."

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012 and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

