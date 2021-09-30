Shania Twain's daily diet: how she looks so good in her figure-hugging outfits The country singer follows a strict diet

Shania Twain is constantly flooring fans in her figure-hugging outfits – and it's not hard to see why she looks so good at the age of 56 judging by her lifestyle.

The country superstar sticks to a protein-based diet that includes loads of vegetables and no meat – she once credited her vegetarian eating habits as her anti-ageing secret. She even travels with a blender to make sure she can whip up healthy smoothies when she's touring.

"I stick to a mixture of real raw, whole-food items, every day. I make sure I’m eating greens every day, and nuts, and food that’s not processed. I do that every day," she previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"If you end up eating bread and rice and pasta to satisfy yourself, then you’re probably not necessarily eating healthier. You might be sparing yourself some of the downsides of eating meat. But you’re not necessarily benefiting yourself by eating the starch," she added.

So, what are some of Shania's favourite foods, and what exactly does she eat in a day to maintain her insane figure? Keep reading to find out…

Shania follows a vegetarian diet

What does Shania Twain eat for breakfast?

Shania is a big believer in starting her day right and the first thing she does before she even gets out of her PJs is eat breakfast, although she prefers it in liquid form.

"If I can get raw coconut water, my morning drink is coconut water, avocado, and apple in a blender. It's a smoothie," she told The Cut.

"If I don't have access to coconut water, it's blueberries and almonds — that's one of my favorite things to eat. I try to eat first thing in the morning when I get up before I shower or do anything like that."

What does Shania Twain eat for lunch?

Shania loves her vegetables so expect to see plenty of them on the menu at her house. She favours lean protein options loaded with non-starchy vegetables, like lentil bowls, quinoa, chickpeas, and salad.

Shania credits her eating habits as her anti-ageing secret

What does Shania Twain eat for a snack?

As well as nuts like walnuts and almonds, Shania will bring a veg-based smoothie with her on the go so she doesn't snack on unhealthy options.

"I stay away from junk food. I make that avocado smoothie — I have a blender in my hotel room everywhere I go — as a filler between meals so that I'm not starving all day," she previously said. "To avoid the bag of potato chips, I’ll have one of my smoothies."

Shania makes sure to keep active

What does Shania Twain eat for dinner?

Shania is a dedicated vegetarian, but she still balances clean eating with the occasional indulgence. She has previously raved about her love for dill pickle chips and will reward herself with her favourite food if she has been particularly active or eaten well.

She has also shared her love of dishes like pasta, admitting she finds it difficult to resist certain carbs, including French fries, but, she manages it. If she's not having a 'cheat day', Shania's evening meal consists of more plant-based options, like tofu stir-fry.

If Shania can't play tennis, she walks wherever she can

What are Shania Twain's workout secrets?

Shania likes to always stay active, whether that be by simply walking, horse riding, or playing tennis. "If I'm going to do shortcuts because I'm traveling and I can't manage the environment around me or my schedule is too much, walking is my key thing," she told The Cut.

"If I've got to go to an appointment, I'll try to walk there, or walk back because going off to play tennis isn't always easy when I've got a busy work schedule."

