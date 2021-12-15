Shania Twain looks like a real life princess in metallic pink gown in celebratory stage photo The Canadian country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Shania Twain has a wardrobe many would be envious of and reminded her fans of one of her most iconic outfits to date this week.

The award-winning star shared a celebratory post on Instagram on Tuesday in honor of Taylor Swift's birthday, choosing a beautiful picture of the pair embracing on stage at the 2019 AMAs.

The Canadian country star was dressed in a vibrant pink ruffled metallic robe over a glittery bodysuit, which featured a dramatic train and flamboyant sleeves.

Shania's outfit stole the show on the night, and she twinned with Taylor, who also opted for a pink ensemble.

In the caption alongside the throwback photo, Shania wrote: "Happy birthday to an incredible entertainer, a super talented soul, someone I take great joy in following, my dear friend @taylorswift."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Two legends in the same photo," while another wrote: "Two queens!" A third added: "Gorgeous photo."

Shania Twain looked sensational in a hot pink gown

Shania has had an exciting start to the month after kicking off her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency.

The singer's residency, Let's Go, concluded on Tuesday, but she will be returning to the stage in February with more dates going on sale on Friday.

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

Shania has a legion of fans around the world

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

