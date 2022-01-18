Penelope Cruz is aglow in red for sensational new photo True beauty

Penelope Cruz has captivated fans with her beauty quite a bit over the years, and her latest photo is another stunning showcase of it.

The actress took to social media to share a picture of hers from her campaign with Lancome for their new fragrance launch.

The entire shot was bathed in red as it featured her against a deep red background, wearing a bejeweled wine red dress with an ornate pattern.

WATCH: Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz star in The 355 trailer

Penelope ran her hands through her hair for the shot as she stared straight at the camera, delivering a sultry pose that showed off her red lip and piercing stare.

In the caption, she wrote: "In love with #tresor and my #lancome family Repost @lancomeofficial. All it takes is one second to lose yourself in all the depths of love.

"Feel the passion take over your heart just like Penelope Cruz @penelopecruzoficial with a new Intense version of the iconic perfume, La Nuit Trésor Intense. #Lancome #LaNuitTresorIntense"

Fans quickly fell in love with the shot and Penelope's beauty, as one commented: "Ethereal stunning beauty," and another simply wrote: "Bewitching."

Penelope dazzled in red for her campaign with Lancome

"She looks so stunning," a third added, with many others simply using words like "Beautiful" or "Gorgeous" along with heart emojis.

The Lancome Instagram page also shared the latest commercial the Volver actress appeared in for the fragrance, and she looked just as ethereal as always.

In the clip, Penelope simply stared at the camera as she moved around the draped room, fully bathed in white to match her ensemble.

She wore a sheer loose fitting dress that she tied around the waist and accentuated her lean and toned legs while she danced to the voiceover. At the end, she dropped onto a bed and stared at the camera.

The actress donned a sheer white dress for the fragrance commercial

The caption for the post read: "With its precious ruby bottle adorned with a red rose, La Nuit Trésor Intense will captivate your gaze and your whole world will be infused with the most intense red."

