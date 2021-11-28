Penelope Cruz looks sensational in black lace dress in gorgeous new photos Iconic!

Penelope Cruz left fans quite wowed over the weekend as she took to social media to share pictures from her latest magazine shoot.

The superstar actress appeared on the cover of Elle Spain, as she adopted an old Hollywood aesthetic while posing in a car.

She looked phenomenal as she wore a black lace mini dress that was completely see through, leaving her toned legs bare.

It also highlighted the 47-year-old's sensational figure as she simply wore a matching set of black underwear underneath, along with a bold red lip.

She continued to highlight her incredible appeal in another photo from the shoot, donning a black gown with her leg propped up, along with a metallic silver cowboy boot.

The photos featured the work of Lancome on her face, for which she is the brand ambassador, and Penelope even tagged them in the caption.

Fans instantly flocked to the comments section to gush over the shots, with one writing: "Magnifique," and another simply saying: "Beautiful cover!"

Penelope stunned in a beautiful lace mini dress on the cover of Elle Spain

A third added: "Beauty as always," with one commenting: "Wow you worked that well, you look good," and many others simply dropping flame and heart emojis.

The Oscar-winning actress has been gracing the covers of several magazines recently as she also promotes the run of her newly released film, Parallel Mothers.

Penelope stunned her fans with pictures she shared from her cover shoot with Variety recently as she gave her ageless beauty another chance to bask in the spotlight.

The main photo featured Penelope in a beautiful and ethereal white gown that displayed her flawless figure and opened into a daring split to showcase her long legs.

The actress has donned several magazine covers recently with some glamorous styling

She wore several other outfits, including a black mini-dress with fishnet stockings, a regal green floor-length number with another high slit, and a lace black look with a matching hat.

