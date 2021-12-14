Penelope Cruz is a stunner in an elegant black gown in dynamite new photo Sensational!

Penelope Cruz's dominance of magazine covers over the past few weeks continues with her latest appearance, and fans are in love.

The actress shared a photograph of her cover for Elle France, which saw her adopt a classically elegant look that made a statement.

She wore a black gown that featured a plunging neckline and flattered her figure as she reclined and let it fall all over her.

Her hair took on its natural waves and blew in the wind beside her, as she finished her look with a dangling silver earring and bold make-up that emphasized her piercing gaze.

Penelope captioned the shot: "Merci! @ellefr #parallelmothers," revealing the story was part of her promotional run for her upcoming film with Pedro Almodóvar.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments to gush over the shot, with many left speechless and resorting to heart emojis, including Josh Brolin.

One wrote: "Beautiful woman," with another saying: "I don't think a woman can get any prettier," and a third adding; "Simply fabulous, stunning and beautiful."

Penelope donned a black gown for the cover of Elle France

The Oscar-winning actress last appeared on the cover of Elle Spain in a series of dynamite looks that continued to accentuate her timeless beauty.

She looked phenomenal as she wore a black lace mini dress that was completely see through, leaving her toned legs bare.

It also highlighted the 47-year-old's sensational figure as she simply wore a matching set of black underwear underneath, along with a bold red lip.

In another photo from the shoot, she donned the same black gown with her leg propped up, along with a metallic silver cowboy boot.

The actress stunned in a beautiful lace mini dress on the cover of Elle Spain

Fans instantly filled the comments with praise for the shots, with one writing: "Magnifique," and another simply saying: "Beautiful cover!"

A third added: "Beauty as always," with one commenting: "Wow you worked that well, you look good," and many others simply dropping flame and heart emojis.

