Penelope Cruz accepts incredible honor from the Museum of Modern Art She looked stunning in Chanel

Penelope Cruz was in the holiday spirit on Monday as she wore a stunning red fifties-inspired gown to accept an incredible honor from the Museum of Modern Art.

The actress opted to wear a red Chanel Haute Couture dress with a sparkling neckline for the 2021 MoMA Film Benefit in New York City. Featuring an off-the-shoulder cape and pleated A-line asymmetrical hemline skirt, the gown wowed with a plunging V-neckline outlined with intricate silver lace and a festive bow.

Penelope accessorized with black peep-toe heels, and showed off her glittering diamond earrings with her hair tied back in a bun and her bangs sweeping over her face.

MoMA’s film benefit raises funds to bring great works of film to the museum’s collection, and Penelope joins a group of previous MoMA honorees that includes Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney and others.

"I would not be here tonight, being honored by MoMa, if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, helped me grow as an artist and as a person. I want to thank them all tonight, and especially my Pedro [Almodover]," Penelope told guests including Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger and Rebecca Hall at a star-studded benefit Tuesday evening at the museum.

Pedro and Penelope have worked together on seven films, and their latest film Parallel Mothers opens in the United States on December 24.

On Monday, it received two Golden Globe nominations.

Recalling renting Betamax video tapes as a child, she shared how she watched all of the director's films and "watched, and I laughed, I cried, and I learned".

"You told me that when I get old you will take care of me. I’m not that old yet, but I hope you keep your word," Pedro shared in a special video pre-recorded for the ceremony.

"When I am an old man, I hope you come and become, in this case, my mother. It would be a reflection of all the mothers that you have been for me throughout these seven films."

