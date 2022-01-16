Penelope Cruz channels punk glamor posing in a t-shirt in riveting new photograph Killing it once again

Penelope Cruz's latest magazine cover appearance might just be one of her most distinctive yet, and she gave fans a peek at it with her new social media upload.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she was on the cover of the latest issue of Madame Figaro France, donning quite an unexpected look.

She sat on what looked like a beach wearing a graphic black tee with a white face on it, pairing it with dazzling silver jewelry pieces.

Penelope left her incredibly toned legs bare while completing the outfit with a black and white knit cardigan for a softer touch.

With her hair cascading down the sides of her face and darker make-up, the look evoked a simple and punk approach to glamor that she pulled off well.

Fans left enthusiastic comments like: "Beautiful," and: "Gorgeous," and: "Perfect," while many simply dropped heart and flame emojis as they raved over the picture.

The style stood in stark contrast to one of her other recent appearances, when she stunned on the cover of Elle France, adopting a classically elegant look that made a statement.

Penelope posed in a t-shirt for the new cover of Madame Figaro France

The Volver actress wore a black gown that featured a plunging neckline and flattered her figure as she reclined and let it fall all over her.

Her hair took on its natural waves and blew in the wind beside her, as she finished her look with a dangling silver earring and bold make-up that emphasized her piercing gaze.

Penelope captioned the shot: "Merci! @ellefr #parallelmothers," revealing the story was part of her promotional run for the critically acclaimed film with Pedro Almodóvar.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments to gush over the shot, with many left speechless and resorting to heart emojis, including Josh Brolin.

The actress donned a black gown for the cover of Elle France

One wrote: "Beautiful woman," with another saying: "I don't think a woman can get any prettier," and a third adding; "Simply fabulous, stunning and beautiful."

