Salma Hayek turns heads in wetsuit for gorgeous new photos

Salma Hayek is currently on the kind of vacation that many people could only dream of, and her latest photos might just be her most breathtaking.

The actress took to Instagram to share a new set of shots from her tropical getaway as she geared up to take a dive in the ocean.

She sat on a boat wearing a black and magenta wetsuit which she was in the process of zipping up, revealing the magenta swimsuit she wore underneath.

Salma sat with her back against crystal blue waters as the sun shone on her face and she'd tied her hair up for her dive.

The next shot was taken underwater during her scuba dive, showing off the coral on the ocean floor beneath her as she swam her way through.

In the caption, Salma wrote in both English and Spanish, translating to: "Some people run, others box, I just like to visit the fish. #diving #oceanlife"

Fans were enamored with the beautiful shots, with many simply dropping flame and fish emojis in the comments, and one writing: "Yes! AMAZING."

Salma donned a wetsuit for a breathtaking scuba dive

Another said: "Natural beauty," with a third adding: "You're always such an inspiration in everything you do," and one even commenting: "The most beautiful woman in the world."

The actress has been spending a relaxing time away after a busy 2021, having worked on and promoted three big-budget movies back-to-back, those being The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Marvel's Eternals, and House of Gucci.

She recently shared one of her Sunday traditions with her fans that she was able to indulge in while on holiday.

Sharing a picture of herself dressed in a pink floral bathrobe and with a towel wrapped around her head, she was busy completing a Sudoku puzzle on her iPad.

The actress looked incredible while finishing her Sudoku puzzle

"Sudoku Sunday," she simply captioned her shot, and fans quickly inundated the comments with heart emojis and termed her a "natural beauty."

