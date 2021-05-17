Riley Keough twinned with Dakota Johnson in a dazzling sequined look - and fans are obsessed Another star wore Dakota's showstopping ensemble too

Riley Keough stunned when she hit the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards - and we noticed something major when she did.

MORE: Ginny and Georgia star Antonia Gentry stuns in a showstopping look

The Zola star was wearing the exact same sequined Gucci ensemble Sunday night that Dakota Johnson wore for one of the fashion house’s ad campaigns in April.

Riley stunned in head-to-toe sequin look Dakota has worn before.

Riley stunned in a sequin, cropped emerald cardigan paired with a sequin purple top and multicolored sequin pants, and rocked her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

It was the exact same look - all three pieces - that the Fifty Shades of Grey star wore on Gucci’s faux talk show Gucci Beloved, which James Corden hosted.

The High Note star finished the look with a Gucci Dionysus handbag while she was on the show, and Riley palmed a metallic clutch instead.

Dakota Johnson wore the exact same look in Gucci's ad campaign last month

The faux show was a part of Gucci’s new Gucci Beloved campaign and was "a playful ode to the Hollywood late-night talk show that shines the spotlight on an all-star lineup of celebrities and the House’s signature handbags," the brand captioned a video of it when they posted it on Instagram.

In the clip, James and Dakota have an awkward - and hilarious - exchange as they try to start the show.

SHOP: 30 best Memorial Day sales: all the top deals and secret discount codes you don't want to miss

Dakota wasn’t the only star Riley twinned with though. Her Zola costar Taylour Paige also took some style inspiration from Dakota too.

Taylor Paige twinned with Riley in matching cardigans - in a showstopping sheer look Dakota wore to a Gucci fete

She also wore a matching Gucci sequined cropped cardigan, but she paired hers with a black sheer jumpsuit - the same sheer jumpsuit Dakota wore that nearly broke the internet when Gucci posted a photo of her in the look on Instagram.

Dakota paired hers with a sequined short-sleeved cardigan too. The twinning moment is fitting, considering Riley and Dakota have been close friends for years.

The duo is also reportedly set to star in a film together based on writer Bexy Cameron's upcoming memoir Cult Following, according to Deadline.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.