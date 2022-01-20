Miranda Lambert is the ultimate cowgirl in her latest outfit - and we're obsessed The country star has exciting work ahead of her

Miranda Lambert is staying true to her roots! The Texas native took to Instagram to share some fun behind-the-scenes moments from her exciting new project.

The singer honored her country legacy with her latest music video, If I Was a Cowboy. Miranda stunned in various figure-flattering cowboy themed outfits for the video, which she shot "in a little old town in Texas with real cowboys."

Fans went wild with the sneak peek of her time shooting the video, commenting "that’s my queen" and "you just have to love Miranda."

The music video is extra special for Miranda, as it features a special guest that made the video all the more exciting for fans.

Her husband Brendan McLoughlin makes a cameo as a cowboy in the saloon Miranda and her crew walk into, and he also took to social media to joke that his wife may "have even convinced me to put on my hat and boots for this one."

Miranda shared a behind-the-scenes clip from her latest music video

Brendan retired from the police force in 2020 after marrying Miranda in 2019.

The country star is keeping busy – and her fans entertained – with even more exciting work in the near future. Along with Little Big Town, Miranda will be going back out on the road for round two of their Bandwagon Tour.

She recently told fans how excited she is to "get to go be part of Little Big Town, my favourite band ever."

The country star released a video for her song If I Was a Cowboy featuring her husband

"It's one of the best memories I have of being on the road, being out with Little Big Town on the Bandwagon tour, so let's do it again!" she told fans in yet another exciting new video, and fans inundated her comment section confirming they were rushing to get tickets.

