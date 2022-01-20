Julianne Hough teases new project with bombshell red look Get red-y for her

Julianne Hough knows how to expertly turn out a look time and again, and her latest social media post showed off one that is no exception.

The dancer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she was on the set of a special project, sharing a clip of hers in hair and make-up.

She then added a snap of the completed look, featuring her in a beautiful fully red ensemble, consisting of a figure-hugging red dress.

While she didn't show off the rest of the outfit, she did focus on her face, which featured a red lip that perfectly matched the dress, along with her straightened hair and piercing blue eyes.

Rocking a bold red lip has become second nature for the entrepreneur, who showed it off once again recently with a dramatic new set of shots.

Julianne posted outtakes from her latest photoshoot as she posed in a chic white dress featuring an off-the-shoulder cut that she held together as she wore it unbuttoned as well as a gold belt that cinched in her waist.

Julianne shared a BTS snapshot from set decked out all in red

She completed the look with the red lip that really helped her face stand out, along with the gorgeous blue eyes that left many mesmerized.

The Dancing with the Stars alum has had a busy few weeks, particularly with fellow entrepreneur and best friend Nina Dobrev, who she recently celebrated by hosting her birthday party.

The dancer's natural beauty in her new photographs left fans in a frenzy

Julianne revealed earlier last year that their wine company, Vine and Wine, was officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a major milestone in their organization's growth.



