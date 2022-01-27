Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers highlights sculpted figure in black bikini Eminem will be performing at February's Super Bowl

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers has earned herself quite the following thanks to her never-ending flawless photos.

MORE: Eminem’s daughter Hailie is so grown up – see the stunning pictures!

The 26-year-old is currently enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Mexico, and on Wednesday she wowed fans when she posed in a black bikini while sitting on a swing on the beach. Hailie highlighted her gym-honed figure in the chic two-piece, which she wore under a white, netted top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eminem's incredible Oscars performance

The famous offspring often shares her fitness tips with her 2.3million followers on Instagram, so it's not surprising her sculpted figure stole the spotlight from her tropical surroundings.

Hailie finished off her look with a pair of white sandals and wore a red zebra print bandana over her long golden waves.

READ: Eminem celebrates sobriety with inspiring photo

RELATED: Tom Brady makes emotional statement about future of NFL career after Super Bowl upset

Fans were quick to react to the breathtaking photo, with one responding: "Love everything about this pic!" A second gushed: "OMG you're so beautiful."

A third added: "Love the outfit," and a fourth said: "Love this! You're so pretty, Hailie."

Hailie stunned fans with her beach look

After Eminem shot to fame as a rapper back in the late nineties, Hailie, then just a little girl, was made a household name through her dad’s music, with him dedicating many of his songs, including Mockingbird and Hailie’s Song, to his adored daughter.

And it turns out Hailie is a huge fan of her dad's music, revealing in December that he was on repeat on her Spotify playlist last year.

Hailie works hard on her fitness

Hailie shared a screenshot of her Spotify Wrapped - which shows users their most listened to music through the year – and it revealed she was in the top three per cent of her dad's listeners. In an accompanying TikTok, Hailie penned: "What??? Do I listen to my dad's music?".

She will no doubt attend next month's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to cheer on her dad as he performs in the halftime show alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.