Louise Redknapp wows in slinky leggings and heels

Louise Redknapp upped the glamour on Instagram, sharing some dazzling new pictures with her followers. The 47-year-old singer posed in clothing from her new collection with Peacocks, which is available to buy online now.

The former Eternal star looked amazing as she modelled a pair of stirrup leggings, teamed with a pair of matching black heels. She styled the look with a white button-down shirt layered over a matching T-shirt, posing up a storm on a chair in the stunning images. Louise wore her dark blonde hair down loose and opted for natural, glowing makeup.

Louise's collection features checked shackets, stirrup leggings and classic oversized shirts. Slouchy hoodies and cable knit jumpers make for ideal loungewear, while ditsy print blouses and zebra print dresses are perfect to party in.

Taking to social media to showcase the new edit, the star said: "My new edit with @peacocks_fashion is all about simple easy to wear pieces, which are versatile and will always look good. I’m really excited for you to see the pieces I’ve chosen.

"The sweatshirts are so comfy and look great in the lovely spring colours - perfect getting us ready for the blue skies.

Louise looked timeless in the pieces from her new collection

"2 of my absolute favourite pieces are also 2 of my wardrobe staples. A classic oversized white shirt and the stirrup black pant - they are classic, easy to wear and really slimming.

"I hope you find something that works for you x The Weekend Edit’ with Peacocks is available online now and in stores from tomorrow."

The Eternal star shared a stylish selfie with fans

The singer launched 'The Weekend Edit' which is available to buy now. The Peacocks website highlighted the versatility of the collection, stating: "Louise has brought her love for relaxed shapes, dress up and dress down pieces.

Designed to offer a capsule wardrobe of fashion staples, each piece forms the building blocks of a modern stress-free wardrobe to get through the weekend in style." With prices starting from £12, these pieces are must-have wardrobe staples for spring.

Louise is known for her flawless style

The pics were a hit on Instagram. "Stunning perfection," one fan commented. "Love you in heels!" said another.

Want to style the items like Louise? Complete the look with gold jewellery, natural makeup and black heels to achieve ultimate sophistication.

