Amanda Holden looks like a Barbie in glamorous neon dress

Amanda Holden takes looking pretty in pink to the next level. The Britain's Got Talent Judge posed in a candy-coloured latex midi dress behind the scenes of the show, which has just wrapped auditions for this year.

The 50-year-old mother-of-two shared a photo of the must-see dress on Instagram, which accentuated her toned figure. She posted the photo to social media fans, with the caption: "#RubberUp @bgt #ElleWoods." Followers marvelled at the image alongside celebrity friends such as Davina McCall, who commented "Omg x this is EPIC" and Oti Mabuse adding "Oh stop it."

The custom William Wilde dress featured a square neckline, puff shoulders and long sleeves, complete with cheeky rubber look detailing.

The star paired the dress with jewellery from Edge of Ember and pink pointed Jimmy Choo heels, perfecting the ultimate Barbie look.

Holden also shared a sweet photo alongside fellow Britain's Got Talent judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams.

Amanda looked pretty in pink behind the scenes

Captioned, "Ten days of @bgt auditions complete I love this show and these three are friends for life," Amanda delighted fans with an insight into the judges' close relationship.

She was also snapped outside the Britain's Got Talent auditions at The London Palladium waving to onlookers, wearing large sunglasses and flaunting a fresh set of nude pink nails.

Amanda with her fellow Britain's Got Talent judges

Want to emulate Holden's eye-popping style? Easy – think pink.

Holden debuted an asymmetrical sunshine yellow David Koma dress last week which is available to buy online via Net-A-Porter. The star certainly isn't afraid to experiment with colour.

The midi dress boasted racy lace-up details and she paired her striking dress with barely-there clear heels, white nails, straightened hair and a slick of pink lipstick. What a look!