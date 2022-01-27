Kate Beckinsale looks unreal in head-turning outfit you need to see The star gave Barbie a run for her money

Kate Beckinsale left her legions of loyal fans almost lost for words with a poolside outfit we did not see coming.

The Guilty Party actress ditched a bathing suit in favor of something totally different and to say it was bold would be an understatement.

Kate returned to Instagram after a three-week break in a bright, three-piece ensemble which included a yellow pencil skirt, bustier and blazer.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale takes the plunge in bright yellow push-up bra

She topped off the look with sky-high platforms and several fierce poses at her impressive home in Los Angeles.

The British star's fans were tripping over themselves as they commented on her gym-toned physique and her Barbie doll appearance.

One wrote: "Please can you remove this woman from Instagram, every time I look at her my heart stops, she drives me crazy," and another added: "You look like a real life doll."

Kate looked amazing in her unusual three-piece suit

Others remarked on the pussy cat she was posing with in the photos too. "Love your outfit but the kitty kat loves to steal the spotlight," said one, and a second commented: "Cute kitty."

Kate appears to be welcoming 2022 in style and delighted fans over the holidays when she gave them a glimpse into how 2021 went.

She took to social media to post a selection of images she took over the 12 months including a fun birthday night out with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Kate is no stranger to taking style risks

But it was the pictures with her daughter Lily that had fans talking as they spent two years apart due to the pandemic.

In one picture Kate and Lily - whom she shares with her ex-partner Michael Sheen - posed together in front of homemade gingerbread houses, and in a second they can be seen embracing each other in a tight hug.

Kate shares her daughter Lily with ex-partner Michael Sheen

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan before their reunion last year, she said: "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other.

"My daughter is 22 but she looks eight! She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old.'"

However, a week later the mother-daughter duo reunited for Kate's 48th birthday where they looked so alike in the adorable photo as they hugged alongside other friends who were partying with them.

