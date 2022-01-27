Christina Hendricks stuns with eye-catching new look that drives fans wild The Good Girls star looked so different

Christina Hendricks sent her fans into a tailspin when she modeled a very different look this week.

The Good Girls star typically dazzles in figure-hugging dresses that emphasize her hourglass figure, but on Wednesday she opted to switch up her wardrobe for a bold, colorful suit that grabbed her fans' attention. Christina looked incredible in a multi-colored, quilt-style two-piece that featured varying patterns and designs from stripes to fruit and flowers.

She teamed her outfit, which consisted of low-slung pants and a three-quarter length jacket, with a black and white polka dot shirt.

Posing for a mirror selfie, Christina's fans weren't the only ones in love with her eye-catching ensemble from Libertine – she couldn't get enough of it either!

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "So In love with my new crazy quilt @officiallibertine look. Gonna take it out on the town. #crazyquilts #libertine."

Christina stunned in her colorful co-ord

Her followers were quick to react, with one replying: "She is the most beautiful and stylish woman in the world!" A second said: "It's a fantastic new look."

A third added: "Absolutely stunning," and a fourth penned: "Absolutely love your outfit, Christina." Other fans were lost for words and simply left fire and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.

Christina is no stranger to causing a stir with her appearance after taking the modeling world by storm before she became a successful actress.

Fans loved Christina's bold new look

The star left home at the age of 17 to pursue a modeling career after winning a competition with Seventeen magazine. She then worked as a model for a decade before breaking into acting.

She became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men but said prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hourglass figure.

"I know I have a figure and I long ago decided that I wouldn’t starve myself and try to become one of those typically skinny actresses," she previously told The Sun, adding: "I’m completely comfortable with my body."

