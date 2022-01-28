Holly Willoughby looks incredible in slinky black dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nobody does it quite like Holly Willoughby. The This Morning host dazzled in a classic black satin dress in an Instagram video that announced the launch of her wellness brand Wylde Moon's collaboration with jewellery designer Kirstie Le Marque.

The 40-year old posted an array of breathtaking photos on social media, celebrating her new venture into jewellery. Holly complemented the timeless number with a black heart-shaped necklace with intricate gold detailing from the new collection, titled 'Love you to the Moon & Back.'

A series of images showing Holly posing in an ornate interior setting was captioned: "Which piece from the @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque jewellery collaboration will you fall for this Valentine’s Day…? Browse the full collection via the WYLDE MOON boutique #linkinstories #thepoweroflove #loveyoutothemoonandback #ad #WMxKLM."

Followers were in awe of Holly's beauty. "Look absolutely stunningly beautiful here Holly," commented one fan. Another said, "I absolutely love that necklace, it's absolutely gorgeous," while a third added, "Looking gorgeous Holly."

Holly looked beautiful in a slip dress and Wylde Moon x Kirstie Le Marque jewellery

The television star opted for honeyed, glowing makeup and her signature blonde bombshell bob.

Want to recreate Holly's simple but sultry look? Thanks to Free People, you can find a replica of the dress. Boasting a subtle cowl neckline, spaghetti straps and a thigh-high split, this dupe will set you back just £58.

Bare It All Bodycon Slip, £58, Free People

Wylde Moon was launched in September and is a lifestyle website full of curated content all about Holly's fashion, beauty and family inspirations. This new collection launch is all about the star's love for astrology and spirituality, fused with Le Marque's vintage jewellery aesthetic.

The collection is available online via the Kirstie Le Marque Jewellery website. With item prices starting from £100, these celestial pieces could make for extra special Valentine's Day gifts.

Dancing on Ice host Holly is known for her timeless fashion sense

This week, Holly has posted a number of incredible photos wearing black dresses. She posed for the cover of Grazia in a black high neck Christopher Kane dress, featuring buckle detailing, asymmetrical cut-outs and long sleeves.

