Holly Willoughby rocks unexpected sequin Zara jumpsuit and it's seriously amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

OK, so we've decided that Holly Willoughby is our Christmas fairy. The TV presenter has worn some stunning sequin outfits this December, and now it's a few days before the big day, she's gone all out with a total bang, rocking a delightful pink sequin jumpsuit from Zara, and we think you'll agree; it's pretty epic.

READ: Holly Willloughby glams up in the satin pyjamas you always wanted

The asymmetric design comes with flared trousers and is totally gorgeous. Sadly, it's since sold out (noooooo) but don't worry, we've found some amazing numbers that are pretty similar, so keep scrolling.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Holly's outfit was put together by Dannii Whiteman, and she has shared some great tips for getting your sparkle on, which feature on Holly's website Wylde Moon.

MORE: Magical celebrity Christmas doors 2021: Amanda Holden, Rylan, Tom Fletcher and more

She said: "With the festive party season upon us, it’s the one time of the year when we can go all out in velvet, sequins and embellishments, and Holly’s festive wardrobe is no exception. Bursting with sparkles, it is a great opportunity to have some real fun with fashion."

Holly looked incredible in her Zara jumpsuit

The talented professional also explained how every girl needs a sequin skirt in her wardrobe! "A sequin midi skirt has become something of a staple in Holly’s festive wardrobe and she’s often seen sporting an array of colours on This Morning."

Hailey red jumpsuit, £315, Nadine Merabi

"Not only are they super flattering, but an easy way to add that hint of festive bling. They are also the perfect item to take a look, seamlessly, from day to night. Pair with a similar tone fine knit and a pointed heel."

Red velvet sequin one shoulder wide leg jumpsuit, £62, PrettyLittleThing

She also points out that it's all about the sparkly dress. "A fully sequined dress may seem like a daunting prospect but ‘tis most definitely the season to embrace it, especially after last year’s cancelled Christmas."

READ: Holly Willoughby's best-ever sequin outfits - and where to buy them

Cheers to that!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.