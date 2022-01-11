Holly Willoughby wears head to toe buttons – and fans have questions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It may be a very mild winter in the UK, but Holly Willoughby's fans were likely surprised to see her rocking a more summery outfit on Tuesday.

Posing for a photo ahead of her appearance on This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, Holly looked gorgeous in a figure-flattering button-down dress in a pale cream colour, which she paired with bare legs and nude heels. The rib-knit midi dress from Maje Paris retails for £287 and features a collar, a fitted waist and a flared skirt with a leg split, while gold metal buttons run from the top to the button.

Holly wrote in the caption: "Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… We are joined by @rose.a.e & @pernicegiovann1 talking about their sensational series on @bbcstrictly … also @jamesmartinchef is cooking cake and a salad… I know which one I want…#hwstyle dress by @majeparis."

The presenter wowed in a knit button-up dress

Her followers had plenty of compliments for her look in the comments section, but several of them also had questions. "Are you not cold? Looks nice though," remarked one, and another similarly wrote: "Nice but needs stockings."

A third asked: "How do you wear something stunning like that and not have any underwear lines??? You look amazing!"

Maje Paris knit dress, £287, Selfridges

Midi polo dress, was £130 now £81, Revolve

Holly's latest outfit was very different from the one she wore on Monday to mark her return to This Morning following her Christmas break. She looked incredible in a vibrant green mini dress with an elegant floral print, with sheer black tights which displayed her endless legs - adding a pair of pointed-toe heels to tie the look together.

Her gorgeous dress was a high street steal, available on Nobody's Child for £45.

One of Holly's glam Dancing on Ice dresses

The TV presenter is set to get her glam on with the return of Dancing on Ice this month. In previous years, she has stepped out in everything from a peach-coloured feathered gown from Joao Rolo Couture, to a black sequin dress with a sheer plunging bodice from BERTA, and even a white off-the-shoulder gown from Kate Halfpenny's luxury bridal brand Halfpenny London. Roll on Sunday nights!

