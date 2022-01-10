﻿
Christine Lampard is a vision in camel - rocking a special gift from Holly Willoughby

The Loose Women star stuns in a fab new outfit…

The stunning Christine Lampard looked utterly gorgeous on Monday afternoon as she hosted Loose Women. We are totally obsessed with her amazing outfit, which was a tailored military pleated nude dress from high street favourite Karen Millen.

Costing £156.00, it's available in all sizes online and is a truly gorgeous number. The website says of the fabulous frock: "Draping down to a ladylike midi length, this softly tailored dress makes a polished partner for the season's slouchy leather boots. It shows off pressed pleats that move beautifully with every step along with neat rows of glossy gold buttons for a modern military feel."

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Mother-of-two Christine teamed the frock with nude high heels. She shared a very chic 'Outfit of the Day' post on her Instagram feed, featuring herself and her dress blending into the wall she was posing in front of. She said: "Camouflage! See you for more @loosewomen at 12.30 wearing my gorgeous necklace from @hollywilloughby @wyldemoon #gift."

How lovely that her colleague Holly gave the brunette beauty a present from her jewellery line.

christine-lampard-dress

We loved Christine's gorgeous nude dress

Holly's sparkling 12-piece collection is in collaboration with her Wylde Moon franchise.

karen-millen-nude-dress

Tailored Military Pleated Panel Midi Dress, £156, Karen Millen

The collection is all about celebrating the moon, the stars and the sky through Kirstie Le Marque’s signature pavé diamond aesthetic - as well an exploration of new materials such as moonstone, blue enamel, crystal quartz and black onyx.

Speaking about the collection, Holly said: "One of the things I love about Kirstie Le Marque is that each of its vintage-inspired pieces feel like it’s lived a life; they look and feel timeless. So to create something with them, especially for WYLDE MOON, with all the things I know and love, that we can then share as a full jewellery collection, has been bit of a dream come true.”

