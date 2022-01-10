Christine Lampard is a vision in camel - rocking a special gift from Holly Willoughby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The stunning Christine Lampard looked utterly gorgeous on Monday afternoon as she hosted Loose Women. We are totally obsessed with her amazing outfit, which was a tailored military pleated nude dress from high street favourite Karen Millen.

Costing £156.00, it's available in all sizes online and is a truly gorgeous number. The website says of the fabulous frock: "Draping down to a ladylike midi length, this softly tailored dress makes a polished partner for the season's slouchy leather boots. It shows off pressed pleats that move beautifully with every step along with neat rows of glossy gold buttons for a modern military feel."

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Mother-of-two Christine teamed the frock with nude high heels. She shared a very chic 'Outfit of the Day' post on her Instagram feed, featuring herself and her dress blending into the wall she was posing in front of. She said: "Camouflage! See you for more @loosewomen at 12.30 wearing my gorgeous necklace from @hollywilloughby @wyldemoon #gift."

How lovely that her colleague Holly gave the brunette beauty a present from her jewellery line.

We loved Christine's gorgeous nude dress

Holly's sparkling 12-piece collection is in collaboration with her Wylde Moon franchise.

Tailored Military Pleated Panel Midi Dress, £156, Karen Millen

The collection is all about celebrating the moon, the stars and the sky through Kirstie Le Marque’s signature pavé diamond aesthetic - as well an exploration of new materials such as moonstone, blue enamel, crystal quartz and black onyx.

Speaking about the collection, Holly said: "One of the things I love about Kirstie Le Marque is that each of its vintage-inspired pieces feel like it’s lived a life; they look and feel timeless. So to create something with them, especially for WYLDE MOON, with all the things I know and love, that we can then share as a full jewellery collection, has been bit of a dream come true.”

